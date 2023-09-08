Crowdstrike confirms IMSA LMP2 return in 2024

Crowdstrike by APR will return to the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship grid in 2024 with a full season confirmed for the team’s ORECA 07 LMP2 and driver George Kurtz.

“It has been an epic first year with CrowdStrike by APR with a race win, pole position and a championship-contending team,” Kurtz said. “I’m looking forward to our return to the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and building on this year’s solid results. Thank you to Stewart Cox and all the team at CrowdStrike by APR for their effort, and I look forward to another season in 2024.”

The team is currently third in the LMP2 standings with a win at Watkins Glen earlier in the year. Alongside the team’s IMSA prospects, it is also preparing to embark on the upcoming Asian Le Mans Series season. All of that is being set in motion with the goal of returning to the 24 Hours of Le Mans, where the team is the reigning LMP2 Pro-Am victors.

“We’re pleased to be moving the CrowdStrike-Algarve Pro Racing partnership forward.,” said Cox, Algarve Pro’s team principal. “It’s logical to continue our relationship because we’re all here to win and that’s exactly what we have done, most notably taking the LMP2 Pro-Am victory in the 24 Hours of Le Mans while also landing wins, two podium finishes, two pole positions and a fastest lap in our first full season in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, to also earn the VP Racing Fuels Front Runner Award for heading the standings midway through the year.

“There’s no doubting that CrowdStrike Racing by APR has been a big success in a very short time and has already shown it’s one of the teams to beat in the fight for the IMSA title, and it has also been fantastic to see George (Kurtz) improve ten-fold as a driver. We’re all very dedicated and our end goal is to win races and championships, and there’s a huge desire to defend our Le Mans victory.”

Ben Hanley has driven alongside Kurtz this season, but next year’s pairing beyond Kurtz was not part of the announcement.