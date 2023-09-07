Laguna Seca IndyCar test roundup

Laguna Seca IndyCar test roundup

Videos

Laguna Seca IndyCar test roundup

By September 7, 2023 9:24 PM

By |

Andretti Autosport Indy NXT driver Hunter McElrea joins RACER’s Marshall Pruett to review Thursday’s NTT IndyCar Series test day on the new track surface at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, where speeds – and incidents – were significant.

IndyCar, Videos

LATEST NEWS

Comments

  • https://newshey.com/laguna-seca-indycar-test-roundup/ Laguna Seca IndyCar test roundup – World News

    […] Source link […]

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home