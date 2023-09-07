Laguna Seca IndyCar test roundup

Andretti Autosport Indy NXT driver Hunter McElrea joins RACER’s Marshall Pruett to review Thursday’s NTT IndyCar Series test day on the new track surface at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, where speeds – and incidents – were significant.
IndyCar 1hr ago
Power leads open test at Laguna
Will Power went nearly four seconds below his record-setting 2022 pole time at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca on Thursday as the NTT IndyCar (…)
IndyCar 5hr ago
McElrea chasing IndyCar opportunities
Hunter McElrea’s chances of chasing down and overhauling Indy NXT championship leader Christian Rasmussen were dashed on the opening lap (…)
IMSA 8hr ago
IMSA moves 2024 Watkins Glen date to avoid Spa conflict
IMSA has changed the date for the 2024 Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen to avoid a clash with the CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa. The Glen (…)
IMSA 10hr ago
Conquest Racing with Ferrari set for full IMSA WeatherTech season
Conquest Racing with Ferrari has announced plans to contest a full season in the ever-growing GTD class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar (…)
SRO America 11hr ago
Barber, Sebring added to 2024 SRO America schedule
SRO Motorsports America has made additions and updates to the 2024 calendar with Barber Motorsports Park returning to the schedule for (…)
Podcasts 11hr ago
NASCAR podcast: FOX Sports’ Shannon Spake
Shannon Spake is about to be one of the busiest reporters in sports. Spake’s year technically begins as she juggles NASCAR on FOX and the (…)
IndyCar 12hr ago
Armstrong signs multi-year IndyCar deal with Ganassi
Marcus Armstrong’s future is tied to Chip Ganassi Racing, where the leader in the NTT IndyCar Series Rookie of the Year standings will (…)
