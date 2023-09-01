IndyCar championship celebration set for IMS

INDYCAR has scheduled a special celebration for the season champions in the NTT IndyCar Series and Indy NXT by Firestone on Thursday, Sept. 21 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Doors open for the the INDYCAR Victory Lap Celebration, hosted by NBC Sports announcer Leigh Diffey, at 7pm ET at the Gallagher Pavilion in the Pagoda Plaza at IMS. Fans can register for free tickets at www.indycar.com/victorylap. Quantities are limited.

Awards will be presented to the 2023 champions in both series during the program that starts at 7:30pm. Drivers finishing second through fifth in the IndyCar standings and the 2023 Rookie of the Year also will attend and be honored. The manufacturers’ championship trophy also will be presented.

Both series have two race weekends remaining, Sept. 1-3 at Portland International Raceway and Sept. 8-10 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.