Palou joins grid penalty pack at WWTR

IndyCar has announced another nine-position starting grid penalty for today’s Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at World Wide Technology Raceway, this one for the No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda of championship leader Alex Palou, for an unapproved engine change following Saturday’s practice.

The team was in violation of:

Rule 16.2.3.2 A fifth (5th) Engine is eligible to earn Engine Manufacturer points if a Full Season Entrant has completed the Full Season Entrant Engine Mileage with its first four (4) Engines. Otherwise, a fifth (5th) or more Engine does not earn Engine Manufacturer points and will be considered an Unapproved Engine change-out.

According to Rule 16.6.1.2, the penalty is a six-position starting grid penalty on road and street course events and nine positions at oval events.

Palou’s No. 10 joins Scott McLaughlin’s No. 3 Team Penske Chevy, Scott Dixon’s No. 9 and Takuma Sato’s No. 11 Chip Ganassi Racing Hondas, Kyle Kirkwood’s No. 27 Andretti Autosport Honda and No. Agustin Canapino’s No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevy who will take grid penalties for this race.