Corvette Pavilion Tour at the 2023 Monterey Motorsports Reunion

By August 21, 2023 2:54 PM

Take a tour of the Corvette Pavilion with RACER’s Marshall Pruett at the 2023 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion, where most of the greatest road and racing and concept Corvettes were on display at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

