750hp 1987 IMSA Corvette GTO driven by Ron Fellows

Ride with Corvette Racing legend Ron Fellows in the 1987 IMSA Corvette GTO restored by fellow Corvette Racing legend Dan Binks as it makes its race debut at the 2023 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion.

Making a humble 750hp, but capable of 1500hp from the monster 4.5L turbocharged V6 Chevy engine, Fellows starts from pole and drives away to a 29.4-second victory in a matter of minutes over IndyCar star JR Hildebrand in a IMSA GTO Pontiac Firebird.