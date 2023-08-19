750hp 1987 IMSA Corvette GTO driven by Ron Fellows

Nitrocross 9hr ago
Pastrana resists Kevin Eriksson pressure to take Nitrocross win in Utah
Travis Pastrana held off a charging Kevin Eriksson to claim his first win of the 2023-24 Nitrocross season at Utah Motorsports Campus. After (…)
NHRA 11hr ago
Capps quickest in Friday NHRA qualifying at Brainerd
Defending Funny Car world champion Ron Capps powered to the provisional No. 1 spot on Friday at Brainerd International Raceway as (…)
IndyCar 14hr ago
McLaren initiates legal action against Palou
The first step in the legal process has been taken by McLaren Racing against Alex Palou, who is being sued by the British team in the UK. (…)
NASCAR 15hr ago
Herbst looking to build on road course speed at Watkins Glen
Last Saturday afternoon on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Stewart Haas Racing’s Riley Herbst drifted around the top (…)
Formula 1 16hr ago
Massa’s lawyers seeking compensation over 2008 F1 title
Felipe Massa’s legal challenge relating to the 2008 Formula 1 world championship is continuing, with the Brazilian’s lawyers seeking (…)
Vintage Motorsport / Historic 17hr ago
Lotus reveals ‘lost’ Type 66 at Monterey
Lotus has brought history back to life with the world premiere of the Type 66, originally designed as a potential Can-Am racer. The new/old (…)
Vintage Motorsport / Historic 18hr ago
Inaugural HSR Classic Stock Cars at The Glen doubles up with NASCAR
A full field of pristinely restored stock cars, former NASCAR race winners and a competitive lineup of today’s top historic stock car (…)
IndyCar 20hr ago
Herta family's Laguna Seca legacy on show with tribute livery for IndyCar finale
Colton Herta will race at the NTT IndyCar Series season finale at Laguna Seca with his No. 26 Andretti Autosport Honda adorned in a (…)
NASCAR 20hr ago
Berry rejoining Legacy for Daytona
Josh Berry will return to the No. 42 Sunseeker Resort Chevrolet for Legacy Motor Club in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona (…)
IMSA 22hr ago
Button joins JDC-Miller Porsche GTP team for Petit Le Mans
Jenson Button is joining JDC-Miller Motorsports’ Porsche GTP lineup for October’s Motul Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, (…)
Comments