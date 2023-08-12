Newgarden gets Indy GP grid penalty

It’s been a challenging Gallagher Grand Prix weekend for Josef Newgarden thus far, and got even tougher Saturday morning with the announcement by IndyCar that the Team Penske driver’s No. 2 Chevrolet has been assessed a six-place grid penalty for an unapproved engine change following qualifying.

Newgarden, who had qualified a disappointing 19th on Friday, will now start 25th in the 27-car field for today’s race after his and the three previously announced grid penalties for similarly unapproved engine changes are applied.

Officially, the team was in violation of Rule 16.2.3.2 which states that a fifth engine is eligible to earn engine manufacturer points if a full season entrant has completed the full season entrant engine mileage with its first four engines. Otherwise, a fifth or more engine does not earn engine manufacturer points and will be considered an unapproved engine change-out.

REVISED STARTING LINEUP