IndyCar pit lane equipment tech with Kyle Sagan

Chip Ganassi Racing mechanic and tire changer Kyle Sagan walks RACER’s Marshall Pruett through most of the specialized pit lane equipment used by Alex Palou’s No. 10 Honda crew.
Or click HERE to watch on YouTube.
Chip Ganassi Racing mechanic and tire changer Kyle Sagan walks RACER’s Marshall Pruett through most of the specialized pit lane equipment used by Alex Palou’s No. 10 Honda crew.
Or click HERE to watch on YouTube.
Alex Palou’s management team has severed ties with the Chip Ganassi Racing driver. As RACER revealed on Friday morning, Palou is (…)
It’s been a challenging Gallagher Grand Prix weekend for Josef Newgarden thus far, and got even tougher Saturday morning with the (…)
Winless this season before Friday night’s TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Majseki put an old-fashioned beating on the (…)
William Byron will not be permitted to qualify on Saturday afternoon on the Indianapolis road course after his car failed pre-race (…)
Scott Dixon will start on the eighth row of the grid for Saturday’s Gallagher Grand Prix on the Indianapolis road course but he led a Chip (…)
Four-time Top Fuel world champion Steve Torrence made the only run in the 3.70s on Friday at Heartland Motorsports Park, driving to the (…)
Antron Brown has 56 victories in NHRA Top Fuel competition, but there is one Wally in particular that gets to stand out over the rest — win (…)
Hunter McElrea scored his first win of the 2023 Indy NXT season on the Indy road course, but only after limping to the finish with worn tires (…)
The latest Indianapolis road course pole-winner Graham Rahal says that he finds it reassuring to have beaten everyone to the top spot, not (…)
Comments