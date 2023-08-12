IndyCar pit lane equipment tech with Kyle Sagan

IndyCar pit lane equipment tech with Kyle Sagan

Chip Ganassi Racing mechanic and tire changer Kyle Sagan walks RACER’s Marshall Pruett through most of the specialized pit lane equipment used by Alex Palou’s No. 10 Honda crew.

