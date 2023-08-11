Indy GP II news and silly season update

RACER’s Marshall Pruett shares a few news items and dives into a couple of the main silly season developments heading into Saturday’s second Indianapolis Grand Prix of the year.
Or click HERE to watch on YouTube.
