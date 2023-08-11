Gallagher GP qualifying report with Devlin DeFrancesco

RACER’s Marshall Pruett breaks down the unexpected results during qualifying for the second Indy GP and has fifth-place starter Devlin DeFrancesco join in to talk about his finest performance to date.
Or click HERE to watch on YouTube.
