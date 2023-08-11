Gallagher GP qualifying report with Devlin DeFrancesco

Gallagher GP qualifying report with Devlin DeFrancesco

By |

Presented by: Skip Barber Racing School

RACER’s Marshall Pruett breaks down the unexpected results during qualifying for the second Indy GP and has fifth-place starter Devlin DeFrancesco join in to talk about his finest performance to date.

Or click HERE to watch on YouTube.

Presented by:
RACER’s IndyCar Trackside Report at the Gallagher Grand Prix is presented by Skip Barber Racing School. With multiple locations in the US, Skip Barber Racing School has developed more winning racers than any other school. Their alumni have taken the podium in all facets of motorsports including NASCAR, INDYCAR, SCCA, World Challenge and IMSA. Click to learn more.

, , , IndyCar, Videos

LATEST NEWS

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home