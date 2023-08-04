Neudorf takes first Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup pole at Road America

On a freshly repaved Road America circuit, rookie Jonathan Neudorf (No. 55 Hixon Motor Sports) claimed his first-ever Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires pole on Friday. He will start alongside fellow rookie Nate Cicero (No. 83 McCumbee McAleer Racing).

Hailing from Canada, Neudorf set the pole time on only his second lap around the 4.048-mile circuit. His lap of 2m33.047s was clear of runner-up Cicero by 0.115s.

“I had a good setup,” Neudorf said. “I was pushing my teammate Selin [Rollan] for the first few corners, but he ended up going off in the Carousel. There was a group of three cars in front of me that sucked me in, they gave me a good tow down the straights, I was fast in the corners and it all worked out.

“This is my third time at Road America. I was here two weeks ago, so I might understand the repave a little better.”

Saturday at Road America is a Mazda MX-5 Cup doubleheader, as both races will take place on the same day. Race 1 is scheduled for 10:15am ET and Race 2 will begin at 3:45pm ET. Both will be streamed live on RACER.com.

Cicero is provisionally slated to start from pole for the second race.