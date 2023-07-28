Inside the SCCA with 13-time Solo champ Mark Daddio

Inside the SCCA with 13-time Solo champ Mark Daddio

SCCA / SportsCar Magazine

Inside the SCCA with 13-time Solo champ Mark Daddio

By July 28, 2023 8:01 AM

By |

Episode 112 of Inside the SCCA is the latest in our series of shows previewing the 50th Solo Nationals. Our guest is the driver first dubbed “The Alien,” Mark Daddio. He tells us about his path to becoming a 13-time Solo National Champion. Mark also shares with us why he does things a little differently than many of his peers.

Podcasts, SCCA / SportsCar Magazine

LATEST NEWS

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More SCCA / SportsCar Magazine
Home