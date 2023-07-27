Podcast: Jordan Taylor on IMSA, NASCAR, Garage 56 and beyond

Jordan Taylor is having a career year personally with involvement in the Garage 56 program, the NASCAR opportunities he had, and his continued involvement in IMSA with Corvette Racing. Taylor joins The Racing Writer’s Podcast to share how overwhelming it’s been at times but what it’s meant to have his name spoken more in the motorsports world.

