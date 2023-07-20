Kyle Busch mulls post-Cup Series future alongside his son

Kyle Busch still has a long runaway ahead of him in his NASCAR Cup Series career but the two-time champion is beginning to think about an exit plan.

“I’ve kind of dreamt this up a little bit, in a perfect world I would retire from Cup racing when (son) Brexton is 15 years old, and I would go run a year of truck,” Busch said during a pre-recorded interview on Cars & Culture with Jason Stein that airs Thursday on SiriusXM Business Radio. “I’d go run a full Truck Series season to see if I can win a Truck Series championship because I would be the first one to have ever won (a championship) in all three series of NASCAR. Which I’ve won the most races across all three of those divisions, than anybody combined.

“So, I would do that and then when Brexton turns 16, him and I can split that truck where he can run the shorter track races and I can run the bigger track races, because you have to be 18 to run the big tracks. So, for two years, we would split it and then when he’s 18, he takes it over … and hopefully wins a championship, then he moves on and then I’m out. I’m done. That would be it for me. So that would probably put me around, I guess 49, 50 years old.”

Busch turned 38 in early May.

As the owner of Kyle Busch Motorsports in the Craftsman Truck Series, the dream is far from unrealistic for the Busch family. Kyle has split his time between a full-time Cup Series ride and running his own equipment in the Truck Series since the organization debuted in 2010.

“That’s the dream,” Busch said. “I’ve got to make the dream a reality. So we’re working on that. I’ve got to have that life-after-racing plan. I don’t have that one set yet and if my Cup career is going to be over in the next, six or seven years, boy, the time is ticking.”

Brexton Busch turned eight years old in May. His racing career began at five years old with Beginner Box Stock cars at Millbridge Speedway and Mountain Creek Speedway, dirt tracks in North Carolina. The youngest Busch is following his father’s footsteps by winning races all across the country and competing in different types of race cars from karts to Bandoleros and a Junior Sprint car.

Kyle Busch has been a full-time Cup Series driver since 2005, moving into the series with Hendrick Motorsports. In 2008, Busch joined Joe Gibbs Racing, where he became a two-time champion.

Busch is in his first year at Richard Childress Racing and is locked into the postseason with three victories.