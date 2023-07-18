County of Monterey Board of Supervisors approves long term concession agreement for Laguna Seca

In a historic move to ensure the long-term future of the Laguna Seca Recreation Area, home to WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, the Monterey County Board of Supervisors today approved a new, long term concession agreement with the local non-proﬁt Friends of Laguna Seca.

First District Supervisor and Board Chair Luis Alejo announced the 5-0 decision and hailed it as a signiﬁcant positive step for Laguna Seca and the community of Monterey County.

“On behalf of Friends of Laguna Seca, I want to thank the Board of Supervisors of Monterey County and A&D Narigi LLC for their cooperation and support in creating this valuable public/ private partnership that will secure the ﬁnancial stability and long-term future for Laguna Seca,” said Ross Merrill, President of Friends of Laguna Seca. “The positive energy of this collaboration will serve as a springboard to new opportunities for lasting beneﬁt of Laguna Seca and our local community for many years to come.”

“One of the primary initiatives of the Board of Supervisors when we began managing Laguna Seca in January 2020 was to assess the business and make recommendations on how to improve the facility and its business model,” says John Narigi, President and General Manager of Laguna Seca Recreation Area.

“After three years, it is readily apparent that entering into along-term concession agreement with Friends of Laguna Seca is the right strategy for future ﬁnancial success and sustainability of the enterprise. The individuals who comprise FLS are all successful business people who share the collective vision and passion for what Laguna Seca can be now and should be in the future.”

Following the County’s recent investment to repave the racetrack and construct a new Start/Finish bridge, together with the A&D Narigi LLC’s continued operation and management of the facility under the Friends of Laguna Seca, this new long-term concession with FLS will bring additional resources and opportunities to Laguna Seca Raceway to elevate the facility to match its world-renowned reputation and world class surroundings for beneﬁt of the local community.

Bruce Canepa, Vice President of Friends of Laguna Seca and long-time supporter of the track said: “The FLS Board brings to this partnership extensive backgrounds and success in business, marketing, fund raising, construction and motorsports. For all of us, Laguna Seca is our passion. It is our pleasure to bring together the resources necessary to restore and rebuild this iconic raceway and park for the beneﬁt of the community of Monterey County and Laguna Seca fans worldwide.”