Inside the SCCA with Danny Steyn

July 14, 2023

On episode 110 of Inside the SCCA we catch up with three-time SCCA National Champion Danny Steyn. Not only is he a fast race car driver, he’s had a remarkable career as a photographer and he’s one of the nicest guys you’ll ever meet.

