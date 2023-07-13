Podcast: Mike Rockenfeller on Garage 56 and beyond

Mike Rockenfeller believes the buzz from NASCAR’s entry in Le Mans is still going strong, and he’s still relishing having the opportunity to be a part of it. Among the topics “Rocky” (pictured at right, above, with G56 teammate Jenson Button) delves into on The Racing Writer’s Podcast is how the experience compared to his past Le Mans trips, navigating a change in his sports car career (as his own manager), and experiencing firsts in the United States.