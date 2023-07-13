800 cars and 235k fans create legendary 11th Le Mans Classic

The 11th edition of the Le Mans Classic was a 4-day spectacle that attracted more than 235,000 spectators while some 900 drivers piloted 800 vintage Le Mans race cars around the legendary Circuit de la Sarthe.

The magnitude of the event can be credited the Centenary Le Mans celebration, which began in early June and culminated at this biennial extravaganza put on by Peter Auto and the ACO.

Full coverage of the event will be featured in the next issue of Vintage Motorsport magazine, but for detailed results of each of the grid races and more photos from the weekend, visit VintageMotorsport.com.