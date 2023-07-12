Women in Motorsports North America partners with Lime Rock Park

Women in Motorsports North America (WIMNA), a non-profit organization dedicated to enabling opportunities for women across all motorsport disciplines, and Lime Rock Park have announced a significant venue alliance. The Connecticut road course is now an Official WIMNA Regional Hub partnering for the development and execution of events, activities, promotions, and support of women interested in or already participating in motorsports.

The WIMNA team, led by Executive Director Cindy Sisson and co-chairs Beth Paretta and Lyn St. James, are already at work with Lime Rock Park President and CEO, Dicky Riegel and his staff to coordinate activities. The kickoff of the partnership is scheduled at a “Power Hour” reception on Friday, July 21 during the FCP Euro IMSA Northeast Grand Prix, Presented by Liqui Moly. This unique event aims to celebrate and showcase the accomplishments of women in various motorsports disciplines, including drivers, engineers, mechanics and team managers. Beth Paretta will also serve as the Grand Marshal for the race. The two organizations look forward to additional activities at Lime Rock Park that advance the goals of women in motorsports and help fulfill the WIMNA mission.

“On behalf of Lime Rock Park and our staff, we are excited, and I can say we are a proud venue partner with WIMNA with this alliance,” said Riegel. “It is early in the process, but I expect we will have increasingly more to offer female motorsports drivers, workers, crews, and fans of the Northeast as we move forward.”

WIMNA Executive Director Cindy Sisson said, “We are so excited to work with Lime Rock on this creative and new relationship. Having a hub in the Northeast where we can develop and expand the support of women is incredible. We are so thankful for this relationship and know it will have tremendously positive impact.”