400+ vintage cars on tap for WeatherTech International Challenge with Brian Redman at Road America

More than 400 race cars from nearly every era of racing are prepping for action at next week’s WeatherTech International Challenge with Brian Redman. As a beacon of vintage race car gatherings in the United States, this eagerly awaited event promises another unforgettable experience for racing enthusiasts July 13-16.

The Kastner Cup is the featured marque for 2023 in a tribute befitting the event’s rich heritage. Renowned for its association with Triumph sports cars, this historic racing cup honors the incomparable legacy of the late R.W. “Kas” Kastner, who was instrumental in Triumph’s racing success from the late 1950s to the 1970s and beyond. Kastner’s profound influence lives on through his legendary Competition Preparation Manuals, considered essential reading for Triumph competitors to this day.

The Kastner Cup has emerged as a highlight on the vintage racing calendar for British car aficionados. Each year, the race ventures to a different track, providing Triumph racers from across the country an opportunity to vie for the coveted Cup. This year, the WeatherTech International Challenge with Brian Redman at Road America is the battleground where race-prepared Triumph-powered cars compete for glory.

