Lia Block to race in Extreme E

Lia Block will join the Extreme E field from this weekend’s Island X Prix in Sardinia, joining Carl Cox Motorsport to contest the all-electric off-road series.

Block, daughter of rallying and Gymkhana legend Ken Block, will drive alongside two-time DTM champion and World Rallycross regular Timo Scheider, replacing Extreme E veteran Christine Giampaoli Zonca in the team which secured its first podium at the third round of the season in Scotland in May.

“I am thrilled to be making my Extreme E debut at the next round in Sardinia for the Island X Prix,” said Block. “It is a huge opportunity to race for Carl Cox Motorsport and I cannot wait to get behind the wheel and out on the course.

“I am eager to do my best for the team and score some good results. “I am really looking forward to working alongside Timo, who I have known for years, and the rest of the team — it is going to be my first race outside of the USA, and up against so many big names in the sport, but I am looking forward to the challenge and keen to get started.”

Carl Cox Motorsport team principal Alon Shulman added, “You can only be impressed with Lia’s determination and skill behind the wheel, and be excited by her natural ability and potential. We’re delighted that she has joined the team and are looking forward to welcoming her to the Carl Cox Motorsport paddock in Sardinia.”

While only 16, Block has already built up an impressive driving resume. This year she has been contesting the Open two-wheel-drive class of the American Rally Association National series this year alongside Rhianon Gelsomino. She started the season with a second in class at the Rally in the 100 Acre Wood, and has since taken three consecutive class wins at the Olympus Rally, Oregon Trail Rally and Southern Ohio Forest Rally.

She also made her Nitrocross NEXT debut last month in Oklahoma (pictured above), having previously competed in the series’ Sierra Car and Side-by-Side classes. She won on the road in the second round of the 2023-24 season opener, only to be excluded post-race for rejoining the track in an unsafe manner after early race contact.

Block’s Extreme E debut also continues a long-running relationship between the family and the series, with Ken Block being one of the first to drive the series’ Odyssey 21 race car when he gave it its first competitive public outing at the 2020 Dakar rally.

“We are delighted that Lia will be making her Extreme E debut in Sardinia,” said Extreme E’s chief championship officer James Taylor. “Lia is a huge motorsport talent and her career to date has been extremely impressive. She will join a world-class group of drivers on the Extreme E roster, but I am sure will not be daunted out on the course.

“Lia’s arrival into Extreme E is a particularly evocative moment for us given her father, Ken, was the first driver to race our car, when he raced a stage of the 2020 Dakar Rally.”

Block’s addition to the Extreme E field makes her the youngest driver to race in the series, usurping fellow American Amanda Sorensen who debuted aged 20 earlier this season. She will also be the second high-profile driver addition for this weekend after reigning champion Sebastien Loeb was confirmed to be making a one-off return in place of Nasser Al-Attiyah, who is contesting the Baja World Cup on the same weekend.