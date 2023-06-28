Revised entries revealed for WEC at Monza

The FIA World Endurance Championship has revealed a handful of changes to the entry for the next round of the series, the 6 Hours of Monza that will take place on July 7-9.

In Hypercar, the No. 708 Glickenhaus 007 LMH (pictured above) will have Romain Dumas — fresh from taking second place overall at Pikes Peak — driving alongside Olivier Pla and Nathanael Berthon. As planned, the U.S.-flagged team returns to a single-car effort after a hugely impressive run at Le Mans where its 007s finish sixth and seventh overall.

The remaining alterations come in the GTE class. The major change is the withdrawal of the No. 98 Northwest AMR Vantage AMR, which was taken over by Heart of Racing after Paul Dalla Lana retired from racing after Portimao.

The Vantage will not make the trip to Italy because of a clash with the IMSA round at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, which Heart of Racing is committed to with Aston Martin in GTD Pro and GTD.

Two TBAs remain on the list alongside Matteo Cairoli in the No. 56 Project 1 AO Porsche because of the IMSA clash, which means PJ Hyett and Gunnar Jeanette will not travel to Europe.

Corvette Racing’s Ben Keating is unaffected by the schedule conflict, as IMSA’s LMP2 class will not race at the Canadian circuit.

Elsewhere, at AF Corse Julien Piguet stays aboard the No. 21 Ferrari 488 alongside Simon Mann and Ulysse de Pauw after joining the crew at Le Mans.

At Kessel Racing, Daniel Serra will skip Monza as the round also clashes with a Stock Car Pro Series race meeting at Interlagos. Serra is a full-season driver with Eurofarma RC and currently sits fourth in the standings with two race wins. Kei Cozzolino will take his place in the No. 57.

ENTRY LIST