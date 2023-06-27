Formula E unveils expanded CBS deal, launches U.S. streaming partnership with Roku

Formula E has unveiled new broadcast distribution partnerships in the U.S. that will bring more live races to long-standing partner CBS, and introduce Roku as the series’s American streaming home.

Beginning in January 2024, five races will air live on CBS Television Network and simulcast on Paramount+, with both channels already featured and integrated prominently on Roku’s platform. Roku users that subscribe to Paramount+ can view the races airing on the service through the Paramount+ app on Roku’s Sports Experience. CBS Sports Network will also show one highlights program per round.

The new partnerships, which mark Roku’s first-ever live sports rights acquisition, reflects growing interest in all-electric motorsport racing in the United States. Starting next season, 11 races in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will be available on The Roku Channel, a leader in free ad-supported streaming, and will also be accessible through the Sports Experience on Roku’s Home Screen.

“It’s an honor to partner with Formula E on Roku’s first-ever live sports partnership, making it easier for millions of TV streamers to discover the thrill of Formula E races through the unique integrated viewing experiences only available on Roku,” said David Eilenberg, Head of Content, Roku Media.



“We look forward to working together with Formula E, as well as our longstanding partners at CBS and Paramount+, to drive viewership to this programming and to connect new audiences with the exhilarating world of Formula E.”

In addition to offering streamers the live races, Roku will also bring its audience a collection of Formula E library content, including Formula E’s docuseries ‘Unplugged’, as well as race previews, highlights, replays of all races and more.

Season 10 Provisional Calendar:

Event Round(s) Location Date(s) 1 1 Mexico City, Mexico 13 Jan. 2024 2 2 &3 Diriyah, Saudi Arabia 26 & 27 Jan. 2024 3 4 TBD 10 Feb. 2024 4 5 TBD 24 Feb. 2024 5 6 Sao Paulo, Brazil 16 Mar. 2024 6 7 Tokyo, Japan* 30 Mar. 2024 7 8 & 9 Rome, Italy 13 & 14 Apr. 2024 8 10 Monaco, Principality of Monaco 27 Apr. 2024 9 11 & 12 Berlin, Germany 11 & 12 May 2024 10 13 TBD 25 May 2024 11 14 Jakarta, Indonesia 8 Jun. 2024 12 15 Portland, United States 29 Jun. 2024 13 16 & 17 London, United Kingdom 20 & 21 Jul. 2024

*subject to ASN confirmation.