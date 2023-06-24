Matos secures second TA2 pole of 2023 at Mid-Ohio

Rafa Matos in the No. 88 3-Dimensional Services Group Ford Mustang will lead the field to green for Sunday’s 3-Dimensional Services Group Classic at at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, race three of the 3-Dimensional Services Group Triple Track Tournament for the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli’s Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers TA2 Series. Matos laid down a lap time of 1m24.399s to earn his second Motul Pole Award of 2023.

“We didn’t have a lot of track time this weekend because of the rain yesterday, so this morning was really our first session of the weekend,” said Matos. “This was a much-needed pole position for myself and the team after losing two cars in the Detroit Grand Prix from crashing pretty bad in the second race. The team gave everything building a new car for [team owner] Doug [Peterson]. We have to remember this team has managed to put a driver on the podium every single race this season except the second race in Detroit, and (teammate) Austin (Green) had a great shot of finishing on the podium there before he got caught in a wreck. Hats off to the 3-Dimensional Services Group team for giving me a car that I can be very competitive with in qualifying. Hopefully we’ll make the right adjustments overnight and win this race tomorrow.”

The race will be contested on Sunday, June 25 at 12:40 p.m. ET and can be streamed live here.

The TV broadcast of the Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers TA2 Series race will air on MAVTV on Thursday, June 29 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

RESULTS