Wagner breaks Mazda MX-5 Cup lap record to take Watkins Glen pole

In an abbreviated Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires qualifying session at Watkins Glen International, Gresham Wagner (No. 5 Spark Performance) set a new series track record for the circuit and secured pole for Friday’s Round 7. Wagner will share the front row with Selin Rollan (No. 87 Hixon Motor Sports).

Wagner is the first Mazda MX-5 Cup driver of the weekend to turn a lap under the two minute, eight-second mark. The 2022 series champion topped qualifying with a 2m07.990s, besting the previous track record of 2022 MX-5 Cup Rookie of the Year Connor Zilisch (2m08.440s).

“I saw a pack of three or four cars in front of me that I knew had decent pace,” Wagner said of his record-breaking run. “I figured I’d start at the back of it and try to jump up through there a bit and put in a good lap. It’s really hard to space the right way, but I think I got it pretty close. We didn’t lose too much time in traffic and really got the benefit of the draft. After that, I didn’t really get a chance to improve because at some point someone was bailing out or reorganizing. It’s tough. As the time ticks down people start to get a little desperate it’s really hard to improve on the session.”

Turning a fast lap early was especially important in Friday’s qualifying session, as it was cut short by two minutes due to a car that had come to a stop with a mechanical issue.

Wagner will share the front row with Rollan, the 2018 MX-5 Cup Rookie of the Year. Neither driver has won a MX-5 Cup race at Watkins Glen before.

IndyCar veteran James Hinchclicffe (No. 3 JTR Motorsports Engineering) qualified seventh for his MX-5 Cup debut. The fan favorite is making a guest appearance in the series this week.

Friday’s race is slated for 12:20pm ET with live streaming on RACER.com and IMSA.com/tvlive.