Marks slides to third TA pole of 2023 at wet Mid-Ohio

Justin Marks in the No. 99 Trackhouse Chevrolet Camaro laid down the quickest lap in the wet following a rainy day for the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Marks earned his third Motul Pole Award of 2023 with a time of 1m45.340s.

Multiple competitors in the various classes opted not to take a lap in the wet conditions.

“These are really hard conditions because they’re constantly changing,” said Marks. “The track can change up to two seconds from lap to lap when it mists or stops misting, so you have to attack at the right time, and you have to get a little bit lucky. It started to mist right as we were about to be released for qualifying. I was worried it was going to get heavier and heavier, so I attacked right away and tried to get the lap in. I still planned on staying out the whole time in case it did stop raining and the track started getting faster and drier. We did good today. It was not very comfortable in practice, and we talked a lot about what changes we were going to make. They made some really good changes and made me feel like I was in the car that I needed. I missed the test session yesterday, so if we have a dry race tomorrow, we’re going to end up guessing on our setup, but we’ll do it with enthusiasm.”

The TA/XGT/SGT/GT race will be contested on Saturday, June 24 at 1:10 p.m. ET and will be streamed live here. The TV broadcast of the race will air on MAVTV on Thursday, June 29 at 9:00 p.m. ET.

RESULTS