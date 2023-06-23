Broad Arrow tops $20m in sales at Porsche 75th Anniversary Auction

The results are in from Broad Arrow Group’s Porsche 75th Anniversary Auction held at the Porsche Experience Center in Atlanta earlier this month. The auction achieved $20 million in total sales with 93 percent of all lots sold, including the historic and iconic 1984 Porsche 962 shown above, which was driven across the block by none other than Bobby Akin, who shared his personal experience and family connection to the car with the audience. After an equally riveting bidding contest, the Coca-Cola liveried 962 ended up selling for $1,270,000.

With more than 450 attendees converging on One Porsche Drive, including Porsche executives and guests from around the world, the event exhibited a palpable energy that was reflected in the active bidding environment.

Kenneth Ahn, president of Broad Arrow Group said, “Saturday’s auction was a terrific success, and we were thrilled to host this historic auction. The atmosphere was electric throughout the weekend, kicked off by Porsche’s Driven by Dreams Festival. We are grateful to Porsche Experience Center Atlanta, our consignors, bidders and more than 450 attendees who helped make this a special event to be remembered.”

