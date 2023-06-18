Vanwall follows up contentious Villeneuve exit by parting ways with Dillmann

The Floyd Vanwall Racing Team has parted ways with French driver Tom Dillmann ahead of the FIA WEC 6 Hours of Monza next month.

“Vanwall and Tom Dillmann reached a mutual agreement to end the 2023 WEC collaboration in good terms,” a team statement read. “We wish Tom, who supported our program with his skills for the last five years, all the best for the future.”

The relationship between Dillmann and Vanwall dates back to the 2018-19 season when it ran as ByKolles Racing Team.

“Vanwall and I have reached a mutual agreement to end our 2023 WEC collaboration in good terms,” Dillmann said. “I wish the team all the best for the future and thank them for their trust the last five years. For me, it is time to move on and provocate a new chapter. Thank you all for your support.”

Two-time Super GT GT300 champion João Paulo de Oliveira will replace Dillmann at Monza. He will race alongside Vautier and Esteban Guerrieri.

The latest driver change to the Vanwall lineup follows a DNF for the team at Le Mans, where Tristan Vautier joined its roster in place of Jacques Villeneuve, whose relationship with the team came to an abrupt end prior to the 24 Hours.

At the time, Vanwall team principal Colin Kolles cited a lack of track time for Villeneuve and the impending birth of the 1997 F1 world champion and 1995 Indy 500 winner’s daughter as the reason for him being dropped from the team. Villeneuve responded with a public statement claiming the team hadn’t contacted him to let him know he wouldn’t be going to Le Mans.

“I am deeply disappointed to have learned of my replacement for the upcoming Le Mans 24 Hours through a public announcement released by the Vanwall Racing Team ByKolles on May 25th, 2023,” he said. “To date, I have not received any official communication from the team, which is even more surprising given that I am still under contract to participate in the Le Mans 24 Hours race.

“The timing of the release strangely coincided with my impending arrival at the hospital for the birth of our baby daughter, which had been planned for May 26th. ByKolles was well aware of this personal family event, rendering me unable to respond or address this sudden announcement.

“As a racing family, we have always successfully balanced our personal lives with our professional careers, with racing always holding a prominent place. In fact, my preparation for the Le Mans event was meticulous and well-organized. Considerable time and effort were dedicated to achieving peak physical and mental readiness for this extraordinary challenge that I was really looking forward to.

“Following victories in the Indy 500, IndyCar and the F1 championship, the Le Mans 24 Hours holds special significance for me. Consequently, I am deeply disheartened that the opportunity to participate has been unjustly and arbitrarily denied.

“Under these circumstances, I have made the decision to abstain from participating in the remainder of the WEC season with ByKolles. Instead, I will redirect my focus and energies towards preparing for a more successful and professionally fulfilling 2024 racing season.”