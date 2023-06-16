Friday Road American recap with RHR and Michael D'Orlando

New Ed Carpenter Racing driver Ryan Hunter-Reay and reigning USF2000 champion Michael D’Orlando join RACER’s Marshall Pruett for Friday’s trackside report from the IndyCar event at Road America.

