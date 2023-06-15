NASCAR podcast: Jesse Little

Jesse Little gave up being a race car driver at 25 years old but hasn’t moved far. Little transitioned to NASCAR operations late last season and has fallen in love with a different side of the sport. In one of his first interviews about his new role, Little describes what he’s learning, what he is involved in, and once again following in the footsteps of his father, Chad.
