LM24 Hour 22: Lead positions held as conclusion of the race nears

Hour 22 was very much a holding hour. With two hours to go, it feels like this race is still yet to reach its crescendo. But for now, the lead battles in each category are static.

The No. 51 Ferrari 499P out front has Antonio Giovanazzi aboard. He is being chased by Brendon Hartley in the No. 8 Toyota GR010. Hartley, amid a quad stint, has the gap to the Italian in front around 10 seconds. It’s so tight, any error, even a minor one, could change everything at this point. A grandstand finish seems likely.

In LMP2 it’s the same as the previous hour, after serving its penalty, the No. 34 Inter Europol ORECA is managing its gap to the chasing WRT ORECA. The gap between Albert Costa and Robert Kubica is still around 20 seconds.

GTE Am meanwhile is still the Corvette show, the US-flagged team having changed driver for the last time. After a heroic stint from Nico Varrone, who was mobbed by the team after climbing out the C8.R, it’s now down to Nicky Catsburg to bring the car home. Iron Dames’ Porsche and the ORT by TF Sport Aston complete the top three, but are over a minute behind.

As for Hendrick Motorsports’ Camaro ZL1, it’s back out on track after a lengthy gearbox change. Mike Rockenfeller is aboard and down in 39th overall.