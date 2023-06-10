Michelin Tires Tech Tour with Jason Anzalone

Michelin North American Motorsports Director Jason Anzalone invites RACER in to see its tire operation at the 24 Hours of Le Mans where its drivers have a wide array of options to suit the ever-changing conditions at the great endurance race.

