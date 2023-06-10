LM24, Hour 1: Toyota leads after early safety car

After the first hour of the centenary running of the Le Mans 24 Hours, Toyota’s No. 8 GR010 HYBRID leads after a safety car-disrupted opening 60 minutes.

Sebastien Buemi took the start and snatched the lead off the pole-sitting No. 50 Ferrari around the outside into Indianapolis before the safety car came out for an incident on Mulsanne on lap 1.

The incident in question saw the partially wet Mulsanne Straight catch out Action Express Racing’s Jack Aitken, who on the exit to the first chicane lost the rear and went head-on into the barriers on driver’s left in the No. 33 Action Express Cadillac V-Series.R.

Drama on the first lap for the #311 Action Express Racing as Jack Aitken hits the barrier.#WEC #LeMans24 #LeMansCentenary pic.twitter.com/FDQ8VhP2Ri — FIA World Endurance Championship (@FIAWEC) June 10, 2023

Thankfully he was able to limp back to the pits, but there was a field of debris on the circuit as a result and barrier damage. That, plus Mark Kvamme having an off into the gravel in the No. 32 Inter Europol ORECA, forced the safety car out allowing trackside support to repair the guardrails. The safety car lasted almost 40 minutes, causing a restart with just over 40 minutes of the race complete.

It was a hugely disappointing start to Action Express’ Le Mans debut, the car still in the pits with its front end being worked on by the end of the hour.

“These things happen and we’re regrouping. Unfortunately, heavy suspension damage to the left front, bodywork also had to be replaced and some things under the car were knocked loose,” related Chris Mitchum, No. 311 Whelen Engineering Cadillac V-Series.R director of operations. “We’re putting the car together and making it like new, making sure the car is safe. We’re doing an alignment check to make sure the rack is OK and then we’re going to put Jack (Aitken) back and in go figure out how we can help our teammates.”

Up front it was a nervy hour for Toyota’s No. 8 GR010 HYBRID. After taking the lead on the run down to Indianapolis around the outside of the No. 50 Ferrari, Buemi reported a problem with the car’s braking system. The issue, he said, was with the energy assistance from the battery, which was not working, forcing him to brake mechanically.

He was able to hold onto the top spot into the second hour before coming in for the first round of pit stops, and appeared to be able to keep up a strong pace, holding a 5-second advantage when the second hour began.

Second overall is currently the No. 51 AF Corse Ferrari 499P of James Calado, who fell to fourth when the No. 7 Toyota got past both Ferraris after the restart and held second. But by the end of the hour, the No. 50 had pitted earlier than the other front runners, and Calado found a way past Mike Conway, who ended the hour third in the No. 7 Toyota.

Completing the top five, in the lengthy Hypercar train were the No. 75 and No. 6 Penske Porsches.

Elsewhere in the class, It was a tough start for the No. 708 Glickenhaus 007 LMH at the back of the Hypercar pack, the car starting a lap down after a gearbox leak. It was being worked on while the grid was forming and started from pit lane.

There was a massive stroke of fortune for Hertz Team JOTA, though. Its 963 had to start 60 after not setting a time in qualifying due to mechanical issues. The lengthy safety car meant it could joint the back end of the Hypercar field, meaning Antonio Felix da Costa didn’t need to slalom his way through the entire LMP2 and GTE field before catching the back of the Hypercar train.

The team also opted to pit under the safety car, which means it should cycle to the top when the first round of stops takes place in Hour 2.

In LMP2, Paul Loup Chatin held the lead from pole in the IDEC Sport ORECA, with the order shuffled considerably below as many LMP2 runners used the safety car as a chance to take a splash. Daniil Kvyat in the No. 63 PREMA ORECA is second with Robert Kubica in the No. 41 WRT, third. The JOTA No. 28 ORECA that started second, slipped to fourth in the melee on lap 1.

In GTE, the order is wholly shuffled, as a lot of teams, including the pole-sitting 33 Corvette, pitted under safety car. The No. 54 AF Corse Ferrari of Davide Rigon stayed out and inherited the lead, while the No. 57 Kessel and No. 83 Richard Mille AF Corse Ferraris ensured it was a 1-2-3 for the Italian marque in the category.

The Garage 56 Hendrick Motorsports NASCAR started the race behind the LMP2s and ahead of the GTE Am runners after a late decision by the organizers. It is 36th overall with Mike Rockenfeller driving.

HOUR 1 STANDINGS