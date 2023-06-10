Goble captures pole and breaks his own track record at The Ridge

Practice and qualifying have concluded for the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli Western Championship event at Ridge Motorsports Park. With rain throughout test day and the opening practice session, it wasn’t until final practice that most competitors hit the track or made full-speed laps.

Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers TA2 Series competitor Brody Goble in the No. 69 Brown Bros. Ford/Cortex Performance Ford Mustang was the fastest in qualifying with a time of 1m38.251s, earning his second-consecutive Motul Pole Award of the season, and his second at The Ridge. Goble, who was also fastest in the weekend’s second practice session, made his Trans Am debut at the track in 2022, earning both the pole and the race victory. His pole time today breaks the qualifying record that he set at the track last year.

“Today was a bit of a mixed bag of conditions on the track,” said Goble. “We actually missed our first session of practice with the rain. We only had a used set of rain tires to go, so we were saving them for tomorrow. I’ve been here quite a few times; we’re about two-and-a-half hours north, so it’s almost a bit of a home track for me. I’ve got a lot of laps here.

“We were able to use new tires there in qualifying and put down a pretty good lap, about a tenth quicker than our track record was last year. That was a little bit of a goal, to reset that. The track was a bit greasy, and I was pretty loose, so I was surprised that we were actually able to get that done. I was hoping to get a 1m37s out of it, but I don’t think the conditions would quite allow for that today, but hopefully tomorrow. It’s going to be a sunny day and hopefully we can go out there and have a great race. We’re trying to change a couple things on this car to really get it up to pace here. I think we’re going to keep making steps in the right direction and find that last little bit.”

Rudy Revak in the No. 60 Xyngular Ford Mustang was the sole SGT contender, qualifying seventh overall with a time of 1m43.764s.

David Hampton was fastest in a deep GT field, laying down a lap time of 1m45.579s in his No. 14 AR Motorsports Porsche Cayman GT4 CS.

Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers TA2 Series qualifying top five:

1. Brody Goble, No. 69 Brown Bros. Ford/Cortex Performance Ford Mustang (1m38.251s)

2. Michael LaPaglia, No. 31 Papini’s Garage/F.A.S.T. Auto Ford Mustang (1m39.798s)

3. Michael Fine, No. 66 Architectural Glass Systems Inc. Chevrolet Camaro (1m40.188s)

4. Greg Tolson, No. 38 GT Auto Lounge Chevrolet Camaro (1m40.394s)

5. Ricky Leigh, No. 09 1909 Gastropub Temecula, CA Chevrolet Camaro (1m41.725s)

SGT qualifying:

1. Rudy Revak, No. 60 Xyngular Ford Mustang (1m43.764s)

GT qualifying:

1. David Hampton, No. 14 AR Motorsports Porsche Cayman GT4 CS (1m45.579s)

2. Kevin Michaels, No. 98 Killer Shrimp Restaurant Chevrolet Corvette (1m45.717s)

3. Larry Luck, No. 16 Luck Services BMW M3 (1m46.012s)

4. Martin Sarukhanyan, No. 14 Cobalt Brakes Mazda Miata (1m46.536s)

5: JC Meynet, No. 28 Killer Shrimp Racing Chevrolet Corvette (1m53.654s)

Full official qualifying results can be found here.

Round 4 for the Western Championship will be contested on Sunday, June 11 at 10:35 a.m. PT.