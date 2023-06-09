Garage 56 Le Mans pre-race update with program manager John Doonan

Garage 56 Le Mans pre-race update with program manager John Doonan

Garage 56 Le Mans pre-race update with program manager John Doonan

By June 9, 2023 5:03 PM

Garage 56 program manager John Doonan provides a pre-race update on all that’s taken place during the week leading up to the 24 Hours of Le Mans with the NASCAR Chevy Camaro ZL1 Cup car and the Hendrick Motorsports team and what to look for throughout this weekend’s race.

