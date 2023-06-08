D’station Racing preparing new Aston Martin at Le Mans

Japanese FIA WEC GTE Am team D’station Racing is aiming to take part in today’s track action at Le Mans, after sourcing a brand-new Vantage AMR to replace its original car that was heavily damaged in Free Practice 1.

The TF-Sport run team confirmed the car’s arrival at the circuit, after being shipped overnight from the UK. The prep work is expected to be finished in time for the team to complete some laps later today.

“The guys are working hard on the car,” TF Sport owner Tom Ferrier told RACER. “They had an issue with a delay to the tub arriving. It was supposed to be here at 7am — it didn’t arrive until 9am due to a customs delay, which has set us back.

“The tricky bit at the moment is salvaging bits from the original car that have the right mileage and wear on them and will work well with the new parts. The aim is to be out for Free Practice 3 today, but if we have to skip one of those we won’t lose any sleep.”

The team missed all of Wednesday’s qualifying and Free Practice 2 as a result of the incident, which saw Casper Stevenson lose the rear of the No. 777 and go head-on into the barriers on the run to Tetre Rouge.

He was then hit side-on at high speed by the Tower Motorsports LMP2 ORECA shortly after coming to a stop in the middle of the track. The ORECA was being driven at the time by Steven Thomas, who is here as a late replacement for the injured John Farano.

Thomas and the team were heavily penalized for causing a collision and failing to slow down under yellow, and will serve a three-minute stop-and-go during the race.

Making matters worse for Tower Motorsports, the damage from the impact also wrote its chassis off. Like D’station, Tower’s mechanics have had to scramble to prepare a new car.