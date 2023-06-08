Bill Miller to leave SEMA after 16 years of service

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) has announced that William G. “Bill” Miller will move on from the organization on July 7 after nearly 16 years of service to the Association. Miller has served as Senior Vice President of Operations for SEMA since 2007 and will provide consulting services through December 2023.

“I was fortunate to introduce Bill to SEMA back in 1996 and work with him on a daily basis for the last decade,” said Mike Spagnola, SEMA President and CEO. “It is always bittersweet to have someone like Bill leave our team to pursue new opportunities, but we wish him and his family nothing but the best.”

During Miller’s tenure as Senior Vice President, the Association evolved to meet the challenges and needs of its membership. Working with the SEMA staff and Board, he was integral in helping navigate the Association through several challenges and opportunities.

A permanent replacement has not yet been named.