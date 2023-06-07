Racing on TV, June 8-11

In addition to the live race coverage of the 24 Hours of Le Mans on Motor Trend TV, coverage of practice and qualifying is available on the MotorTrend+ streaming service at the following times (all ET):
Wednesday, June 7
Qualifying practice: 12:45pm
Free Practice Session 2: 3:45pm
Thursday, June 8
Free Practice Session 3: 8:45am
Hyperpole Qualifying: 1:45pm
Free Practice Session 4: 3:45pm
Saturday, June 10
Warm-up: 5:45am
Pre-race coverage: 9:00am
Race coverage from 10am
All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.
Thursday, June 8
|Detroit
TA2
|8:00-9:30pm
(D)
|
|season
preview
|6:30-7:30pm
|
Friday, June 9
|Sonoma
practice
|4:00-6:00pm
|
|Bristol
qualifying 1
|7:00-8:00pm
|
|Epping
finals
Round 1
(at Bristol)
|8:00-9:30pm
|
Saturday, June 10
Sunday, June 11
|Le Mans
episode 2
|12:00am-
6:00am
|
|Le Mans
episode 3
|6:00-
11:00am
|
|Bristol
qualifying 2
|12:30-
2:00pm
(D)
|
|Mugello
|1:30-3:00pm
(SDD)
|
|Sonoma
|3:00-3:30pm
pre-race
3:30-7:00pm
race
|
|Bristol
finals
|7:00-10:00pm
|
Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay
A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:
- SRO-america.com
- SCCA.com
- Ferrari Challenge
- The Trans Am Series airs in 60-minute highlight shows in primetime on the MAVTV Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire lineup of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTour TV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.
