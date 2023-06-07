Racing on TV, June 8-11

Alexander Trienitz/Motorsport Images

Racing on TV, June 8-11

TV

Racing on TV, June 8-11

By June 7, 2023 1:01 PM

By |

In addition to the live race coverage of the 24 Hours of Le Mans on Motor Trend TV, coverage of practice and qualifying is available on the MotorTrend+ streaming service at the following times (all ET):

Wednesday, June 7

Qualifying practice: 12:45pm

Free Practice Session 2: 3:45pm

Thursday, June 8

Free Practice Session 3: 8:45am

Hyperpole Qualifying: 1:45pm

Free Practice Session 4: 3:45pm

Saturday, June 10

Warm-up: 5:45am

Pre-race coverage: 9:00am

Race coverage from 10am

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Thursday, June 8

Detroit
TA2		 8:00-9:30pm
(D)

season
preview		 6:30-7:30pm

Friday, June 9

Sonoma
practice		 4:00-6:00pm

Bristol
qualifying 1		 7:00-8:00pm

Epping
finals
Round 1
(at Bristol)		 8:00-9:30pm

Saturday, June 10

Le Mans
episode 1		 9:00am-
6:00pm

Detroit 12:00-1:00pm
(D)

Sonoma
qualifying		 3:00-4:00pm

Sonoma
qualifying		 5:00-7:00pm

Thunder
Valley		 3:00pm

Le Mans
episode 2		 6:00pm-
12:00am

Sonoma 7:30-8:00pm
pre-race
8:00-
10:30pm
race

Epping
finals
(at Bristol)		 10:30pm-
12:00am

Sunday, June 11

Le Mans
episode 2		 12:00am-
6:00am

Le Mans
episode 3		 6:00-
11:00am

Bristol
qualifying 2		 12:30-
2:00pm
(D)

Mugello 1:30-3:00pm
(SDD)

Sonoma 3:00-3:30pm
pre-race
3:30-7:00pm
race

Bristol
finals		 7:00-10:00pm

Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

  • SRO-america.com
  • SCCA.com
  • Ferrari Challenge
  • The Trans Am Series airs in 60-minute highlight shows in primetime on the MAVTV Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire lineup of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTour TV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.

, , , TV

LATEST NEWS

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home