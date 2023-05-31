EPARTRADE celebrating 5 years of success, innovation and leadership in the racing industry

In June 2018, the EPARTRADE platform went live, marking the beginning of a groundbreaking journey that has transformed the way the Performance and Racing Industry connects and engages globally. Now, as EPARTRADE celebrates its 5th year anniversary, it reflects on the achievements and milestones attained during this remarkable period. Over the past five years, EPARTRADE has revolutionized the racing industry, providing a powerful platform that connects buyers and suppliers, 24/7/365, and created new business opportunities. By embracing new technologies and innovative solutions, EPARTRADE has taken the industry into the 21st century, empowering racing businesses worldwide.

EPARTRADE is brought to you by:

Judy Kean; Francisque Savinien; Laura Vukich; Heidi Hess; Reed Kneski; Jeff Hammond and Brad Gillie of SiriusXM, Ch 90, Late Shift, Hosts of Race Industry Week and Race Industry Now; John Concialdi, Founder, AEM Performance Electronics, Adviser; Noted NHRA Crew Chief, Jim Oberhofer, Adviser; and John Procida, Chief Editor.

“We thank you, the racing industry, for supporting this platform and we applaud you for making it work!” said Judy Kean, co-founder.

“The past 5 years have been an incredible journey, but what truly exhilarates us is the support and endorsement we have received from the industry.” added Francisque Savinien, founder and CEO.

As EPARTRADE looks ahead, the commitment to innovation and the thrust to support suppliers, distributors, dealers, tuners, engine builders, machine shops, fabricators, race tracks, professional race teams and more, remains steadfast. The EPARTRADE platform features: 75,000+ subscribers; 33,000+ performance and racing businesses; 7,000+ products and content from suppliers showcasing; 340+tech & business webinars from race industry leaders, race sanctioning organizations and key industry suppliers worldwide, and a lot more.

EPARTRADE is the producer of:

The Annual RACE INDUSTRY WEEK, in partnership with RACER and SPEED SPORT: CLICK HERE

RACE INDUSTRY NOW, the weekly tech & business webinar series: CLICK HERE

To look at the list of our industry speakers: CLICK HERE