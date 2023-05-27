Leclerc hit with Monaco grid penalty for impeding Norris

Charles Leclerc has been demoted from third to sixth on the grid for the Monaco Grand Prix after impeding Lando Norris during qualifying.

The Ferrari driver was in the tunnel section going slowly on a cool-down lap when Lando Norris approached on a timed attempt, having to back off and abort his lap. After discussing the incident for nearly two hours, Leclerc was handed a three-place grid penalty that promotes Esteban Ocon to third, Carlos Sainz to fourth and Lewis Hamilton to fifth.

The stewards deemed that Leclerc himself was not to blame for the incident and had reacted impressively, but that Ferrari did not give him the information it could and should have to avoid impeding another driver.

“Both drivers agreed that there was little that Leclerc could have safely done in the tunnel to avoid impeding Norris, given the difficulty in vision due to the light entering…the tunnel and the change of lines from one side of the tunnel to the other,” the stewards’ decision read. “In fact, the stewards observed that Leclerc reacted in a sensible way to a blue flag displayed by the marshals, but at this point it was too late.

“However, the stewards reviewed team radio, and Leclerc’s team failed to give him any warning about Norris’ approach until Norris was already directly behind him. Further, the discussion during the preceding portion of the track was entirely about competing drivers, not the traffic behind, which is a critical task at this track.

“The stewards believe that there is much that Leclerc could have done prior to the tunnel to avoid the impeding had he received warning from the team at an appropriate time, especially considering that Norris’ approach was clear on the marshaling system. Thus, the stewards consider that the impeding was unnecessary.

“The stewards reviewed all the preceding unnecessarily impeding penalties in the past few years. In every case, the actions, or inaction of the team did not mitigate the unnecessary impeding. Thus the stewards impose the usual penalty of a three grid drop.”

The penalty continues an unfortunate run for Leclerc at his home race, where he has yet to finish on the podium, dropping from pole to fourth due to a strategic error last year in what is his only race finish in the Principality.

