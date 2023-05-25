F5000 headed to Road America & Laguna Seca for the 55th Anniversary Revival Race Series

In less than two months, a select group of Formula 5000 race cars will be visiting the iconic Road America racetrack to relive and celebrate the 55th anniversary of the birth of this phenomenal race series. The 2023 race event will take place on July 12-16 in conjunction with the WeatherTech International Challenge with Brian Redman

In the inaugural F5000 race at Road America on July 27, 1968, Jerry Hansen took first place in a Lola T140 followed by three other Lolas T140. In a combined grid with Formula B cars, other marques included McLaren, Lotus, Le Grand, McKee, Brabhams and Chevron. Other notable drivers included John Gunn, Steve Durst, David Pabst (Pabst Blue Ribbon fame), Jerry Entin, Lou Sells and Dick Smothers.

In the same vein, the 2023 contingent of F5000 cars will include Lolas, March, Matich, McLaren, McRae, McKee and other well-known marquees, competing on the 4-mile racetrack with long straights, elevation changes, sweeping turns, a kink, and a carousel.

Subsequently, on August 11, the F5000 group heads to WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca for the Monterey Motorsports Pre-Reunion followed the following week by the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion. A group of more than 25 F5000 cars will compete over the two-week period featuring additional marquees, such Gurney Eagle, Chevron, Elfin, Talon and Le Grand. Nearly a dozen of the race cars and drivers will come from Australia, England, and New Zealand making the celebration of 55 years of Formula 5000 an international event.

Read the full story at VintageMotorsport.com.