McLaren reveals triple crown livery for Monaco and Spain

McLaren will run a special livery marking its Triple Crown success at this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix alongside its Indianapolis 500 designs.

The IndyCar team had already launched its unique Indy 500 color schemes that feature one car in the design of the 1974 Indy 500-winning livery, one with a nod to the 1984 Monaco Grand Prix success and a third in the colors of the 1995 24 Hours of Le Mans victory.

Now, it has a Formula 1 livery that integrates all three, with the front third being the Le Mans nod, before a white central section and papaya rear in the iconic chevrons layout.

The special design is part of McLaren’s 60th anniversary celebrations and will run not only in Monaco this weekend but also at the following race, the Spanish Grand Prix.

“Having achieved the greatest accomplishment in motorsport by completing the Triple Crown, we are proud to celebrate the rich history of McLaren Racing with a special livery at the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix,” McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown said.

“In line with our 60th anniversary celebrations and honoring the legacy of Bruce McLaren, the unique livery pays homage to the three victories which form the Triple Crown accolade.”

Lando Norris finished on the podium in Monaco two years ago in a one-off Gulf McLaren livery, and says he’s proud to help the team amplify its history.

“It’s a privilege to be involved in McLaren Racing’s 60th anniversary celebrations and to combine three iconic race winning McLaren liveries into one for the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix is going to be a special moment for the whole team,” Norris said.

“McLaren have an impressive record in Monte Carlo and on a personal level to have experienced a podium at the 2021 race was a huge honor. We’ll be racing hard in a great looking car to celebrate Bruce McLaren and the team’s amazing legacy.”

McLaren races in both Monaco and Indianapolis this weekend – with all four cars starting in the top nine positions at the 500 – and will also be producing five showcase films to highlight the maiden victories in each of the three Triple Crown events.