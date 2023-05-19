Inside the SCCA: 50th Solo Nationals preview with Rocky Entriken

Inside the SCCA: 50th Solo Nationals preview with Rocky Entriken

With Episode 101 of Inside the SCCA we start our series of shows previewing the 50th Solo Nationals. Our guest is SCCA Hall of Famer, 100%er, and historian Rocky Entriken. Rocky is a treasure trove of stories and information. This is one you won’t want to miss.

