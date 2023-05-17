NASCAR podcast: J.J. Yeley on NASCAR vs dirt and more

J.J. Yeley started his NASCAR career with Joe Gibbs Racing and he’s been all over since then. Yeley discusses his ride with Rick Ware Racing and what he still gets out of racing all these years later. With a successful dirt background, does Yeley regret coming to NASCAR? Plus, the role Tony Stewart has played in his racing career and memories from being a USAC triple crown winner.
IndyCar 44m ago
Legge encouraged by strides made during first day of Indy 500 practice
By the numbers, Katherine Legge had an unremarkable day. Her No. 44 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda closed the opening on-track (…)
IndyCar 3hr ago
Sato leads Ganassi 1-2 in Wednesday Indy 500 practice
A big tow party at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway fired off in the final 90 minutes of Wednesday’s six-hour practice session, where (…)
Le Mans/WEC 4hr ago
The art and science of shipping Hendrick Motorsports’ Garage 56 cars to Le Mans
If no detail is too small in racing, Hendrick Motorsports is testing that theory as the final days of preparing its Garage 56 entry for the (…)
North American Racing 6hr ago
Pikes Peak adds GT4 class for 2024
The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb has announced a new Pikes Peak GT4 Trophy by Yokohama, to debut with the 102nd running of the race in (…)
IndyCar 7hr ago
Indy 500 Wednesday halfway practice report
Scott Dixon fired the first shot of the month within the first 10 minutes of the green flag waving over the opening practice session for (…)
Opinion 10hr ago
Canceling Imola was the right call, at the right time
No, do not refresh your browser: This is a positive column about Formula 1 and the FIA handling a significant and difficult situation. (…)
IndyCar 10hr ago
Happy days are here again for Palou and Chip Ganassi Racing
The scene on Tuesday in Gasoline Alley was decidedly different than what was on display last year for Alex Palou. Embroiled in a frosty (…)
Ferrari Challenge 11hr ago
Ferrari Challenge season continues this weekend at Road Atlanta
The Ferrari Challenge series will make its return to Road Atlanta for the first time since the 2020 season. The 2.54-mile circuit has become (…)Presented by: Ferrari Challenge North America
Bikes 11hr ago
How Ross Branch is trying to help put a new bike manufacturer on the World Rally-Raid map
Hero MotoSports Team Rally is the name of the motorsports effort organized by the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and (…)
Comments