Reddick, 23XI penalized for Darlington technical breach

Tyler Reddick and his No. 45 team from 23XI Racing have been docked 10 driver and owner points for the pre-race inspection issue over the weekend at Darlington Raceway.

NASCAR revealed the infraction was for added ballast on the No. 45 Toyota. In its Tuesday penalty report, it was noted, “Any and all ballast added to the vehicle must be secured inside a ballast container(s). Additional ballast containers will not be permitted to be added to the chassis.”

The loss of 10 points was the only penalty issued. Reddick’s car failed pre-race inspection twice on Friday night ahead of the Goodyear 400, and the team lost its pit stall selection. NASCAR also ejected crew chief Billy Scott for the remainder of the weekend.

Reddick finished 22nd on Sunday afternoon after being caught in the crash between Martin Truex Jr. and Joey Logano late in the race. He was running fifth when Truex and Logano made contact and started a multi-car crash.

Additionally, two crew members from the No. 43 Legacy Motor Club team of Erik Jones were suspended for two races. Jones spun off Turn 2 on lap 194 of the Goodyear 400 and then had the right rear wheel come off his Chevrolet.

Nate McBride and Adam Riley have been suspended for two races. Jones was also held two laps during the race as part of the penalty for a wheel coming off a car. He finished 25th.