Imola F1 set-up disrupted due to flood risk

Preparations for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix have been disrupted after the paddock was evacuated due to a flood risk.

Formula 1 personnel and team members were instructed to leave the paddock within a 30-minute window on Tuesday after severe weather in the region left the Santerno river – that runs alongside the track in Imola – at high levels.

The move was described as precautionary, but with further heavy rain through the area expected overnight into Wednesday, personnel were also instructed not to travel to the circuit on Wednesday while the situation is monitored.

The forecast for the rest of the week and into the race weekend still includes rain but to a far lesser extent than recently seen. The current disruption is preventing teams from setting up garages and motorhomes while F1, the FIA and broadcasters are also restricted in carrying out preparations and logistical work.

#ImolaGP 🇮🇹: All teams present on the Imola Circuit have just been asked to evacuate the premises within 30 minutes. ⚠️ Risk of flooding is currently high. pic.twitter.com/ZrUnjo0pci — deni (@fiagirly) May 16, 2023

Alpine also confirmed some of its set-up crew had to move hotels due to the weather, though the majority of traveling personnel are staying elsewhere and not are impacted.

The race in Imola is set to be the first of a triple-header also including Monaco and Barcelona.I