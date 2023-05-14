IMSA Motul Course de Monterey recap with Ryan Kish

RACER.com’s Ryan Kish recaps the action-packed IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s Motul Course de Monterey powered by Hyundai N at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.
Elliott dodges and weaves his way to third at Darlington
Chase Elliott spent most of the afternoon fighting his way to the front at Darlington Raceway, only to have to avoid a late wreck to (…)
Newman says poor finish masked a ‘decent’ first start with RWR
Ryan Newman and Rick Ware Racing had a long day Sunday at Darlington Raceway, but according to Newman, the results were deceiving. “It (…)
Hendrick hits out at Chastain over Larson wreck
Rick Hendrick believes Ross Chastain is a talented race car driver, but the NASCAR Hall of Fame team owner hasn’t been impressed with (…)
Kellymoss/Riley take first IMSA GTD victory alongside WeatherTech GTD PRO win
The WeatherTech Racing duo of Jules Gounon and Daniel Juncadella were handed a gift of a GTD PRO victory in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar (…)
Chastain takes full blame for late Darlington crash with Larson
Ross Chastain said he wrecked himself in Turn 1 on the restart with six laps to go in regulation at Darlington Raceway when he collided (…)
'The Rengernator came out and did it again' - Bourdais at Laguna
It’s been a tough couple of races for the Chip Ganassi squad. Even as Cadillac Racing celebrated success at Sebring for the Action Express (…)
CGR Cadillac takes commanding IMSA win at Laguna Seca
In the fourth IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race of the season, GTP has its fourth different winner and first repeat victory (…)
Byron survives late chaos to win at The Lady in Black
William Byron took full advantage of a late on-track incident between Ross Chastain and Kyle Larson to triumph in Sunday’s Goodyear 400 (…)
IMSA Laguna Seca race day news and notes
It wouldn’t be Laguna Seca without a fog delay, and the first one came Sunday morning as the scheduled warmup for the IMSA WeatherTech (…)
