IMSA WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Trackside Report with Ryan Kish

From the paddock at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, RACER.com’s Ryan Kish gets you up to speed on the top IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship story lines ahead of today’s Motul Course de Monterey powered by Hyundai N.
Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup 33m ago
Jeansonne breaks through to take first MX-5 Cup win at foggy Laguna
Round Six of the Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich® Tires was a fairytale for Aaron Jeansonne (No. 24 JTR Motorsports (…)
IMSA 4hr ago
IMSA Laguna Seca race day news and notes
It wouldn’t be Laguna Seca without a fog delay, and the first one came Sunday morning as the scheduled warmup for the IMSA WeatherTech (…)
IndyCar 7hr ago
Lundgaard, RLL focus on the positives from Indy GP
All that kept Christian Lundgaard and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing from turning pole position into their first victory with the No. 45 (…)
Rallying 7hr ago
Dominant Rally Portugal win gives Rovanpera WRC points lead
Defending champ Kalle Rovanpera vaulted to the top of the FIA World Rally Championship standings with a dominant Rally Portugal victory on (…)
Extreme E 7hr ago
Veloce Racing’s Hansen and Taylor take second Hydro X Prix win
Veloce Racing became the first repeat winners of the 2023 Extreme E season after prevailing in difficult conditions in the second part of (…)
IMSA 22hr ago
First GTP customer team JDC-Miller on steep learning curve at Laguna
JDC-Miller Motorsports are thrilled to have their shiny, new and very yellow Porsche 963 make its debut in this weekend’s IMSA WeatherTech (…)
IMSA 22hr ago
Murillo, Szymczak break through for first Pilot Challenge win
Kenny Murillo moved from third place to first in the space of a single lap 35 minutes into the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca 120 on (…)
Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup 22hr ago
Zilisch adds second MX-5 Cup win of 2023 at Laguna Seca
Current Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires points leader Connor Zilisch (No. 72 Hixon Motor Sports) battled to the front (…)
Comments