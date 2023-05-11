Johnson rounds out NASCAR's 75 greatest drivers list

In saving one of the best in the sport for last, seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson’s announcement as one of NASCAR’s 75 greatest drivers has completed the new list.

As it celebrates its 75th anniversary season, NASCAR added 25 names to the list of the 50 greatest drivers announced during its golden anniversary in 1998. A panel made up of various individuals within the industry voted on the list.

There are nine active drivers included on the list: Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, Martin Truex Jr., Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano, and part-timer Johnson.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. joins his father in being recognized, while Kyle and Kurt Busch became the second set of brothers on the list after Bobby Labonte joined brother Terry.

The newest 25 drivers on the list:

Tony Stewart: three-time Cup Series champion and winner of 49 races.

Kasey Kahne: former Rookie of the Year and 18-time winner in the Cup Series.

Mike Stefanik: seven-time Modified champion, a two-time champion in the Busch North Series, and named to the NASCAR Hall of Fame class of 2021.

Randy LaJoie: a two-time Xfinity Series champion.

Kyle Larson: a winner in all three national series and the 2021 Cup Series champion.

Greg Biffle: a former champion in both the Craftsman Truck Series and Xfinity Series and winner of 19 Cup Series races.

Sterling Marlin: a two-time Daytona 500 winner.

Ryan Newman: an 18-time winner in the Cup Series, including the Daytona 500 and Brickyard 400.

Denny Hamlin: winner of 49 Cup Series races to date, including three in the Daytona 500.

Chase Elliott: former Xfinity Series champion and 2020 Cup Series champion.

Carl Edwards: a 28-time winner in the Cup Series and former Xfinity Series champion.

Ron Hornaday Jr.: a NASCAR Hall of Fame member and four-time Craftsman Truck Series champion.

Jeff Burton: a former Cup Series rookie of the year and winner in both the Cup Series and Xfinity Series.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.: a two-time Xfinity Series champion, two-time Daytona 500 champion, and winner of 26 races in the Cup Series.

Bobby Labonte: a former champion in the Xfinity Series and Cup Series. A winner of 21 Cup Series races, including the Coca-Cola 600, Southern 500, and Brickyard 400.

Martin Truex Jr.: a two-time Xfinity Series champion and the 2017 Cup Series champion.

Brad Keselowski: a former Xfinity Series champion and the 2012 Cup Series champion. Winner of 35 Cup Series races.

Larry Phillips: a five-time champion in what is now the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series.

Sam Ard: a two-time Xfinity Series champion.

Kyle Busch: winner of more than 200 national series races, a two-time Cup Series champion, and former Xfinity Series champion.

Kurt Busch: a winner in all three national series, including the Daytona 500 and Coca-Cola 600. The inaugural champion in the playoff era.

Kevin Harvick: a two-time Xfinity Series champion and former Cup Series champion. A winner of 60 races to date in the Cup Series, including the Daytona 500 and Brickyard 400.

Joey Logano: a two-time Cup Series champion and Daytona 500 winner.

Matt Kenseth: a winner of 39 Cup Series races, including the Coca-Cola 600 and two in the Daytona 500. Won the last Cup Series champion under the traditional format.

Jimmie Johnson: a seven-time Cup Series champion and winner of 83 races, including two in the Daytona 500.

NASCAR’s 50 greatest drivers from 1998:

Bobby Allison: a former Cup Series champion and winner of three Daytona 500s.

Davey Allison: a winner of 19 Cup Series races, including the Daytona 500, and former Rookie of the Year.

Buck Baker: the first driver to win two consecutive NASCAR championships in 1956 and ’57 and winner of 46 races.

Buddy Baker: a winner of 19 races in the Cup Series, including the Daytona 500. He was the first driver to eclipse the 200mph mark on a closed course while testing at Talladega Superspeedway.

Geoff Bodine: a winner of 18 races, including the Daytona 500.

Neil Bonnett: a winner of 18 races, including two consecutive in the Coca-Cola 600.

Red Byron: won NASCAR’s first race in 1948 and championship (Modified Division) and the first Cup Series championship.

Jerry Cook: a six-time Modified champion.

Dale Earnhardt: a seven-time Cup Series champion and winner of 76 races.

Ralph Earnhardt: the 1956 Sportsman champion.

Bill Elliott: a winner of 44 races and former Cup Series champion.

Richie Evans: a nine-time Modified champion.

Red Farmer: a former late model sportsman champion and Modified champion with well over 700 wins.

Tim Flock: a two-time champion and 39-time race winner.

A.J. Foyt: a seven-time winner in NASCAR, including the Daytona 500.

Harry Gant: a two-time Southern 500 winner.

Jeff Gordon: a four-time Cup Series champion and winner of 93 races.

Ray Hendrick: one of the greatest Modified drivers of all time, he is credited with over 700 wins in a Modified and late model.

Jack Ingram: a five-time Xfinity Series champion and winner of 31 races.

Ernie Irvan: a former Daytona 500 winner.

Bobby Isaac: a winner of 37 races in the Cup Series and 49 poles. Earned a single-season record of 19 poles in 1969.

Dale Jarrett: a three-time Daytona 500 winner and former Cup Series champion.

Ned Jarrett: a winner of 50 races and two championships.

Junior Johnson: a winner of 50 races as a driver and 132 races as a car owner.

Alan Kulwicki: a former Cup Series champion and Rookie of the Year.

Terry Labonte: a two-time Cup Series champion.

Fred Lorenzen: a former driver (and winner of 26 races) and mechanic.

Tiny Lund: a former Daytona 500 winner and three-time Grand American Series champion.

Mark Martin: a winner in all three national series, including 40 wins in the Cup Series.

Hershel McGriff: a winner of 37 ARCA Menards Series West races.

Cotton Owens: a nine-time Cup Series winner, including on the famous Daytona beach course.

Marvin Panch: a winner of 17 races, including the Daytona 500.

Benny Parsons: a winner of 21 races, including the Daytona 500.

David Pearson: a winner of 105 races.

Lee Petty: winner of the first Daytona 500 and three-time champion.

Richard Petty: winner of 200 races and the first driver to win seven championships.

Tim Richmond: a winner of 13 races, including the Southern 500.

Fireball Roberts: a winner of 33 races, including the Daytona 500 and Sothern 500.

Ricky Rudd: a former Rookie of the Year and winner of 23 races.

Marshall Teague: a seven-time winner in the Cup Series in 23 starts, including two on the Daytona beach course.

Herb Thomas: a two-time Cup Series champion.

Curtis Turner: a winner of 17 races, including the Southern 500, as well as 38 races in the NASCAR Convertible Division.

Rusty Wallace: a former Rookie of the Year, winner of 55 races, and Cup Series champion.

Darrell Waltrip: a winner of 84 races, including the Daytona 500, and three-time champion.

Joe Weatherly: a two-time champion in the Cup Series, a winner of 101 races in the Modified division and series champion.

Bob Welborn: a three-time Convertible Division champion and winner of nine Cup Series races.

Rex White: a winner of 28 races and former champion.

Glen Wood: a winner of four Cup Series races.

Cale Yarborough: a three-time Cup Series champion and winner of 83 races.

LeeRoy Yarborough: a winner of 14 races, including the Daytona 500, Coca-Cola 600 and Southern 500.

NASCAR and Darlington Raceway will honor the group of 75 this weekend ahead of the Goodyear 400.