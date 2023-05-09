Omologato commemorating LM24 run with special edition Centenaire watch

This year we’re delighted to announce that #TeamOmologato is racing at the 100th 24 Hours of Le Mans!

To celebrate this special date in our history we’re making just 250 Collectors Editions of the CENTENAIRE Chronograph Collectors Edition.

Customers who secure one will be given the opportunity to have their name on the Nielsen Racing race car and, subject to final confirmation, be able to collect the watch at Le Mans from the drivers (pending final approval for this event).

We’ve had such an overwhelming reaction to being involved with the 24h race at Le Mans this year that we needed to expand our activation. Say hello to Nielsen Racing, who is the perfect match.

Nielson started as one car, one truck and a winning Radical European Masters campaign. Eight years and five championship titles later, Sven Thompson and the Nielsen Racing team face their third 24 Hours of Le Mans after earning the team’s first entry on merit.

After breaking all the records in the Asian Le Mans, Nielsen Racing steps up to LMP2 in European Le Mans for the team’s best season ever in the series, only missing the podium on the first round and earning our first ELMS race winning team trophy – and third place in the championship.

“Proud to step up our involvement at Le Mans this year with Nielsen Racing. It’s a great team run with the same values that I run Omologato” said founder Shami Kalra

“We are very happy to partner with Omologato for the 2022 24 Hours of Le Mans and the racing season. It’s always a pleasure to collaborate with a brand with shared values and passion for what we do best: racing fast and fair.” said Sven Thompson, owner of Nielsen Racing.